Benefits and Side Effects of Mustard Oil for Hair

Applying mustard oil to your hair can do wonders in treating dry, frizzy and dull hair. The oil is rich in monounsaturated fat, polyunsaturated fat, and saturated fat which are incredibly beneficial in the deep conditioning of hair.

Regular usage of mustard oil results in nourished, shiny, and soft hair. It also addresses the problems of damaged, split hair and flaky scalp. Mustard oil boasts of antibacterial and anti-fungal properties which helps in reducing the problem of dandruff in the hair

Despite a host of beneficiary properties, mustard oil can result in a lot of side effects if it is used in the wrong way. Here are some things which you should know before utilising mustard oil for hair care.

Perform a patch test

It is important for you to do a patch test before using mustard oil. With a patch test, you can get to know about the potential allergies you may have to avoid the sideeffects of the oil.

Advertisement

Do not use it on an oily scalp

You shouldn’t use mustard oil in case you have an oily scalp as this will clog the pores of the skin and will reduce the hydration of hair.

No using it overnight

A lot of individuals apply mustard oil to the hair and leave it overnight owing to which the oily molecules stick to the scalp and do not wash out even after shampooing. It is therefore important to apply the oil 30 minutes before you wash your hair.

Never apply it cold

It is important to ensure that you heat the oil before applying it to the hair. The heating process separates the sticky fat molecules from the oil making it lighter. This results in easy absorption of the oil by hair follicles and enhances nourishment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.