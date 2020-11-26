Benefits and Uses of Desi Ghee for Pregnant Women

Desi Ghee is a staple Indian ingredient used to make food more delicious with its luscious texture and aroma.

The fat-rich ingredient, however, is often replaced with healthier options by the health conscious. However, for pregnant women, ghee is always considered an essential additive to food, especially in winters. Most pregnant women are also afraid to consume ghee, fearing it will make them fat. However, mothers and grandmothers mostly advise pregnant women to consume ghee to maintain a healthy diet -- both for the child and the mother.

Their advice comes from the ancient Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita where it is said that out of all oils fit for human consumption, ghee is the best. Ghee has also been hailed as the healing oil in the West. Many dieticians and nutritionists recommend desi ghee for everyday cooking over refined oil. For expecting women, desi ghee is a magic ingredient. From time immemorial, pregnant women have been consuming ghee for an overall improvement in their health.

Contrary to modern protein-shake consuming fitness freak beliefs, desi ghee is a form of healthy fat which can help provide nourishment to the baby in the womb. It will not only taste good but also give the expecting woman enough energy for the day.

Desi ghee also helps flushing out toxins, repairing damaged tissues, and strengthening the immune system. Nutritious and warm dishes like Panjeeri made in desi ghee are a must for an expecting woman. The essential ghee has been used through generations and has helped in nurturing healthy babies.

A pregnant woman needs at least 200-300 extra calories daily than a normal person. Ghee can provide those extra calories in the healthiest way possible. Sweets like desi ghee ladoos will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth cravings during pregnancy. Cooking food with desi ghee can also enhance the nutrition intake.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also believes in the power of ghee. The actor mentioned that she swears by the ‘superfood’ ghee and adds it to almost all her meals during her pregnancy. The Jab We Met actor adds a spoonful of ghee to her dal and paratha.

Consuming ghee during your last trimester is the most beneficial and you must also consult your doctor or dietitian for a complete chart.