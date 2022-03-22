Benefits of Adding Spinach to Your Diet

Every person makes a goal of having a healthy diet on a daily basis, but we all know it’s easier said than done. Avoiding junk or adding the extra calories is not easy but what we can do is add healthy stuff to our diet that may balance it out. One such food option is spinach, it is full of good nutrients, and you can have it in several ways. Add it to your salad, mix it with your pulses, make a spinach soup, add it with other veggies and have it for dinner, spinach is an all-rounder. It benefits your skin, hair, bone health, and overall body as well. It can be highly beneficial for one’s health to have spinach every day but as we all are aware that excess of anything can be bad, therefore, you must keep in mind to have it in a moderate amount.

Let us find out what happens to your body when you eat spinach every day.

Better heart health

The iron present in spinach can do wonders for your heart. Iron keeps the hemoglobin levels high which prevents anemia. The contains nitric oxid present in spinach reduces the chances of having atherosclerosis. Spinach also has nitrates that maintain blood pressure.

Stronger bones

Eating spinach every day can also help you to have better bone health. Spinach is a rich source of vitamin K and calcium that are highly beneficial for the bones.

Improved eyesight

Spinach is rich in eye-friendly nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin. We all have to use our laptop 9 to 5 every day which causes a strain on the eyes, but with the help of spinach you can make up for the damage.

Controlled blood sugar

Spinach is filled with nutrients that can reduce high blood sugar. Magnesium and fibers are found in spinach in abundance, and both of these reduce the risk of diabetes and promote better sugar control.

Healthy glowing skin

Spinach boosts the production of collagen which is a protein that maintains the radiance, texture, and elasticity of the skin.

