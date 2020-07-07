6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

It is said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But did you know that apple cider vinegar, which is made from crushed, distilled and fermented apples, also has the potential of keeping you healthy, fit and glowing?

In fact, the benefits of apple cider vinegar are many and its medicinal properties have been known for centuries. Hippocrates, the Greek physician who is better known as the father of medicine, recommended apple cider vinegar as a health tonic and cure-all.

Modern medicine too has underlined the benefits of this ingredient, and thanks to the endorsement of celebrities like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, apple cider vinegar - especially “with the mother” or the bacterial culture still intact - has, in fact, become quite popular once again. The following are some of the amazing benefits you can garner from apple cider vinegar.

Aids digestion: Apple cider vinegar might taste acidic, but this ingredient actually helps lower stomach acidity, indigestion, bloating, gas and constipation. This particular variety of vinegar also has pectin, which can aid the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Lowers cholesterol: A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2006 found that the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can help control and lower cholesterol levels. Drinking a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar diluted with a glass of water every morning can help do this.

Helps lose weight: Because it aids digestion, improves gut health and clears out the fat and cholesterol from your blood, consuming apple cider vinegar has consistently been linked with weight loss. Drinking a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with water once or twice a day might just help you lose weight.

Controls blood sugar: Studies have suggested that apple cider vinegar may improve insulin sensitivity and function, and can thereby help control blood sugar levels. Consuming apple cider vinegar is therefore considered to be a great home remedy for those who have diabetes.

Improves heart health: Since it works wonders on cholesterol, digestion and blood sugar - all factors associated with heart health - it's widely believed that apple cider vinegar can fight heart diseases. More research into this is, however, needed.

Improves skin quality: Most acne breakouts and skin problems are linked to hormones, gut health and blood impurities. Apple cider vinegar is known to help minimise all three issues and improve skin quality. It's not recommended that you apply apple cider vinegar directly on your skin though.

Soothes a sore throat: Apple cider vinegar is known to have antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which is why it works really well for sore throat. Mixing half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with warm water and gargling with it can help soothe and recover from a sore throat much faster.

For more information, read our article on Apple cider vinegar.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

