Benefits of Besan For Skin Care at Home

One of the most used kitchen ingredients across India is besan or gram flour. The flour is made by grinding raw chickpeas. This flour is rich in protein, vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids.

Apart from being used in many delicious food preparations from pakodas to dhokla, besan is also quite beneficial for skin. In Indian households, besan has remained an essential post of home remedies for skincare.

Here are some tips to use besan at home for glowing skin.

1. Lightening the acne scars: Take the besan and turmeric in equal parts. Add a few drops of lemon and a teaspoon of honey and make a paste. Apply it to your face and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then wash it off with lukewarm water.

2. Reducing tan and skin brightening: Take 4 teaspoons of besan and add a pinch of turmeric, 1-2 teaspoons of curd and a few drops of lemon. You can add a pinch of salt to help with gentle exfoliation. Apply this mixture to your face and body and wash it off after some time.

3. Oily skin: Besan can act as a wonderful absorbent for oily skin as it soaks up the oil from your skin and gives your skin a chance to breathe. It can also help in moisturizing dry skin. Take 2 tablespoons of besan, add a few drops of rose water and mix it. Apply it to your face and neck for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. If you have dry skin, switch rose water with milk or curd and add a teaspoon of honey.

4. Remove dead skin cells: Mix 3 teaspoons of besan with a teaspoon of ground oats/rice powder, 2 teaspoons of cornflour and milk. Apply it to your damp face and wash it off after 10 minutes.

Though besan is harmless on skin, it’s advisable to do a patch test before the application of any of the mixtures suggested above. Depending on various factors and skin types the effectiveness of the mixture can vary, and only after repeated use, you may see the results.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

