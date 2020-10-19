Buckwheat for Navratri: 5 Health Benefits of Eating This Popular Indian Grain

Buckwheat, more popularly known as kuttu in India, is one of the foods that are consumed especially during the biannual Navratri. The Navratri diet is sattvic, which means it’s not just vegetarian but also focuses on key ingredients that detoxify the body, strengthen the immune system and benefit your overall health. Buckwheat is an integral part of this diet as one of the few carbs you can consume during Navratri.

Benefits of buckwheat

But there’s a lot more to buckwheat’s benefits that make it a superfood you should consume all year through. This whole grain is gluten-free and packed with nutrients like dietary fiber, plant proteins, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and copper. While buckwheat doesn’t have many vitamins except vitamin B6 and K to speak of, it’s packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals like rutin, quercetin and vitexin. Given how nutrient-dense buckwheat is, eating it regularly, and especially during Navratri, could give you the following benefits.

1. Boosts the immune system: All the minerals, vitamins and antioxidants present in buckwheat can strengthen your immune system and help fight off everything from seasonal infections to chronic diseases.

2. Helps manage weight: Buckwheat is high in protein and dietary fiber, which makes it filling. Including buckwheat in your meals will improve satiety and reduce those unhealthy hunger pangs that lead to binge-eating. This may help you keep your weight in check.

3. Improves digestion: Dietary fiber plays a huge role in keeping your gut healthy. It adds bulk to stool and is known to improve digestion and bowel movements. Buckwheat is a great source of dietary fiber, so eating it can keep constipation, indigestion and other digestive issues at bay.

4. Helps manage diabetes: Like all whole grains, buckwheat is a complex carb and has a low to medium glycemic index. This means eating it can help you control your blood sugar levels, which is not just recommended for diabetics but for everyone else’s health too.

5. Improves heart health: Buckwheat not only helps in reducing blood cholesterol levels but also aids the increase of high-density lipoprotein (HDL or good cholesterol) levels in your body. Buckwheat is the richest source of the antioxidant rutin, which also prevents the formation of blood clots and promotes blood circulation to and from the heart. It’s because of these properties that studies show buckwheat to be great for your heart health.

A note about side effects

Despite these benefits, it’s important to note that some people may have a rare buckwheat allergy. Studies show that if you’re already allergic to latex or rice, you may be allergic to buckwheat too. The symptoms of an allergic reaction to buckwheat include digestive issues, skin rashes and swelling. If you do get an allergic reaction after eating buckwheat, contact a doctor immediately.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.