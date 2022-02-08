Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds And Ways To Consume Daily

Many spices in our kitchen have therapeutic effects in addition to flavour and have been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Fenugreek seeds are certainly among them. This spice controls blood sugar, blood pressure and uric acid levels. Fenugreek cures anaemia and prevents hair loss.

Fenugreek seeds contain various nutrients such as folic acid, riboflavin, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, and vitamins A, B6, C, and K, which can be helpful in treating a variety of health problems. Fenugreek is high in soluble fibre and aids in the improvement of blood glucose levels. It also aids in the regulation of blood sugar levels by reducing carbohydrate digestion and absorption.

Fenugreek seeds have the following advantages:

1.Improves digestion

The digestive system is improved by consuming fenugreek seeds. It cures the problem of a lack of appetite and improves overall health.

2. Helpful for diabetics

Consumption of fenugreek seeds helps to reduce blood sugar levels. They are good for lowering cholesterol and keeping blood pressure in check.

3. Hair

Hair fall, weakening, and greying of hair are all problems that fenugreek seeds can help you with.

4. Eliminate Anaemia and Gout

When fenugreek seeds are properly included in the diet, there is reduction of uric acid levels, hence minimising the risk of gout. They also aid in the treatment of anaemia by regulating blood levels and detoxifying the blood.

5. Pain relieving

Pain in the nerves, paralysis, constipation, abdominal discomfort, bloating, back pain. Indeed pain in any part of the body, from knee joint pain to muscular spasms, can all be treated with fenugreek seeds.

6. Cures Asthma and cough

Cough, asthma, bronchitis and chest congestion can all be relieved by the consumption of fenugreek seeds.

7. Resolve bleeding issues

Fenugreek seeds can also help with bleeding problems, including nosebleeds and heavy menstrual bleeding.

Ways to include fenugreek seeds in your diet

– Fenugreek seeds should be soaked overnight and consumed as tea in the morning.

– Take one teaspoon of fenugreek powder twice a day, before meals and at bedtime, with warm milk or water.

– Mix fenugreek seeds with curd, aloe vera gel, or water to make a paste and apply to the scalp. Dandruff, hair loss, and white hair are all reduced as a result of this.

– Make a fenugreek paste with rose water and use it to treat dark circles, acne, marks, and wrinkles.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

