5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health

While it’s important to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also natural to miss the outdoors, greenery and fresh air. Being in nature not only provides us with fresh oxygen but also promotes overall good health.

A new study published by the American Heart Association indicates that the number of trees or greenery in an area can not only improve air quality but also reduce the risk of heart diseases and death from cardiovascular conditions. As per the study, with every 0.10 unit increase in greenness, deaths from heart diseases reduced by 13 per 100,000.

Since we’re spending more time than ever before at home, you can bring a little bit of nature to you. Here are some indoor plants that are easy to grow, look wonderful inside the house and help in improving your health.

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a plant which has various medicinal benefits. The clear, gel-like substance present in the inner part of the leaf has anti-inflammatory and skin-calming properties which help in treating burns, frostbite, pimple marks, psoriasis and cold sores. Aloe vera plants should be watered deeply and can be kept in either direct or indirect sunlight.

2. Lavender

Lavender is a beautiful flowering plant which is very gentle and has a pleasant aroma. Lavender is known to help relieve stress and provide relief from mental exhaustion. Lavender is widely used in spa products such as bath salts, creams, soaps and candles. You can grow a lavender plant anywhere in your house but keeping it in your bedroom may help you sleep better. Studies have shown that the scent of lavender can help soothe restlessness, nervousness, anxiety, insomnia and depression.

3. Snake plant

Snake plants are one of the most popular indoor plants as they don’t require much water or care. Various studies have shown that snake plants can improve indoor air quality. Studies reveal that snake plants remove certain types of toxins from the air such as trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, toluene, benzene and xylene. To get optimal air purification you’ll need to get six to eight waist-high snake plants. They can be placed in indirect sunlight.

4. Rosemary

Rosemary is a herb which has been used in Indian households for ages. A study conducted by Northumbria University found that the rosemary essential oil can help in improving concentration and memory power. A component present in rosemary called 1,8-cineole stimulates the neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which boosts memory power. You can plant rosemary in a pot and put it in a spot where it has access to bright sunlight. It does not require much water and should be trimmed after it flowers.

5. Spider plant

The beautiful long-leafed spider plants are known to improve the air quality of the house. Studies reveal that spider plants can remove certain chemicals from the air that are found in household paint, rubber and furniture polish. Since spider plants thrive in a wide range of conditions, they are ideal for amateur gardeners. They require a little bit of water and indirect light to grow. Spider plants can help increase the humidity in your bedroom by 10% during winters.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.