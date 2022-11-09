Mental fitness helps determine a person’s ability to cope with life’s stress, learn to work well and be an excellent contributor to the community. However, poor mental health conditions can lead to significant problems in someone’s life and also cause physical health issues. The statistics rose mainly during the pandemic when a considerable fraction of people were suffering from anxiety and depression globally.

Nutrient-based prescriptions are known to assist in managing mental disorders in an individual. Speaking of which, in h an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Vivek Srivastav, Senior Vice President, Zeon Lifesciences, recommended some micronutrients to improve mental health. Let’s see what these are:

Vitamin C: It helps both the body and the brain. Its deficiency can lead to the decrease of critical neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. If you consume Vitamin C in the right proportion, it can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety, and depression.

Vitamin B: It contains mood-changing properties. Its deficiency causes poor memory and tiredness. Also, low levels of B12 and B6 can lead to symptoms of depression. Expert says, Vitamin B supplements leave a positive impact on cognitive function and improve mental health.

Vitamin D: It helps regulate central nervous system processes, whose irregularities have been linked to depression. The expert believes vitamin D supplements can help a lot in handling depression symptoms.

Zinc: Zinc benefits the immune function and majorly impacts brain function and moods. It’s very essential in neurotransmission and brain cell membrane integrity. It can also people who have sleepless nights, anxiety, and depression.

