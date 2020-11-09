5 Health Benefits of Eating Spinach in Winters

Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that was originally grown in Persia (now Iran), from where it was introduced to India and Nepal in the 7th century. Centuries down the line, spinach or palak now forms an integral part of the Indian diet. But like most other foods Indians have had for centuries, spinach has many health benefits to impart beyond its cultural value.

Nutritionally speaking, spinach is packed with a number of essential nutrients. While it has high amounts of carbohydrates, it mainly consists of dietary fiber which is very healthy. Spinach also has sufficient amounts of plant proteins and water and is also packed with vitamins and minerals, like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K1, vitamin B9, iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Spinach is high in phytonutrients like lutein, kaempferol, quercetin and zeaxanthin.

Given the fact that spinach is so nutritious, it’s bound to benefit you in a number of ways. During the winter months, your immune system needs additional protection and immunity boost to keep diseases at bay, so eating spinach becomes even more essential. The following are some of the benefits of eating spinach in winters.

1. Prevents anaemia

Eating sufficient amounts of spinach can improve your haemoglobin levels since it has plenty of iron, potassium and other nutrients that your body requires for creating blood. This in turn can help keep anaemia at bay. Spinach is especially beneficial for those who have iron-deficiency anaemia but eating this green vegetable can benefit everyone.

2. Improves eyesight

Spinach is packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, which are types of antioxidants that improve eyesight. Not only does eating enough spinach protect your eyes from sun damage but it also prevents macular degeneration, cataracts and blindness. Adding enough spinach to your diet can therefore help keep your vision in perfect order.

3. Lowers blood pressure

Keeping your blood pressure in check is necessary to prevent hypertension as well as heart diseases. Spinach is packed with nitrates, which are known to regulate blood pressure levels and lower them. This apart, the nutrients in spinach are also great for your heart health in general.

4. Aids the bones

Spinach contains high amounts of vitamin K, potassium, calcium and other vitamins and minerals which are vital for bone health. Not only can spinach help your body absorb calcium from other sources better but it can also help mend bones and strengthen them. Eating a cup of spinach every day can help improve your bone health.

5. Helps in weight loss

Eating spinach can help you feel full for a longer period of time. At the same time, it can also provide you with plenty of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. If you add spinach to your diet, it can not only help you lose weight but also do so in a healthy, more sustainable way.

For more information, read our article on Spinach.

