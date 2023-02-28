Benefits of Using Colour Fixation or Sulphate Free Shampoos and Conditioners

The year 2023 has started on a vibrant note where consumers are willing to experiment with stunning hair colour trends. Transcending all age groups, this craze for coloured hair will not be going away any time soon.

There is also a rising awareness that coloured hair requires a dedicated hair care regime, so that the colour stays longer. Whether you use the harsh chemical-based hair dyes or natural and organic henna to colour your hair, everybody wants the colour to stay longer as it starts fading with every wash and ends in a shade much different than the original one. Nowadays, we can easily find colour fixation and sulphate free shampoos that are especially made for chemically treated as well as naturally coloured hair. Sulphate is a chemical that is found in detergent powders and is extremely harsh on hair and skin. It strips away the layers off the hair and eliminates the excess lipids in the intra-cuticles, permeating the protective hydrophobic coating of the hair. This in turn results in colour fading faster. That is why it is suggested to cut down on shampooing your hair to just once a week if you have coloured hair.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil, “I have always emphasised upon the use of natural, vegan and organic henna that can give as many colouring options like any other chemical hair dye. Moreover, these options are free from ammonia and its by-products like Ethanolamine, Dietanolamine and Triethanolamine that can harm the hair in short term and even cause cancer. If you are dealing with these problems, then sulphate free colour fixation and restorative shampoos and conditioners can come to your rescue. Using the best combination of nature, Ayurveda and technology, such products use Brazilian organic extracts for added benefits. They don’t strip the hair of natural moisture, which is essential for healthy hair.”

In fact, the parabens and phosphate free range of such hair care products helps in getting a healthier scalp because it helps in maintaining oil-balance of the scalp. This also ensures that there is no itchiness on the scalp along with stronger hair with less breakage. Moreover, they are excellent for curly and frizzy hair and makes them more manageable and glossy.

Danish Batra, Managing Director, Hair Masters Saloons, “Colour fixation or colour correction is a routine task for toning down any hair colour, usually clients come for colour correction when they didn’t get theirs desired hair colour. Usually this happens due to any past history of the client with hair dyes or henna and we tone down any such colours like copper or yellow. In our salon industry, colour fixation is termed as colour correction or colour refreshing.”

Batra recommends using sulphate free and paraben free hair shampoos. “Within sulphate and paraben free, there are two different categories which is colour balancing and colour protection, which is used to avoid and colour bleed during hair wash. I suggest using sulphate free shampoos as its chemical free and secondly it helps retain the natural moisture of the hair so that the hair does not lose its natural shine and softness.”

