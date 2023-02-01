Benefits Of Using Curry Leaves As A Part Of Your Haircare Routine

Curry leaves have the potential in it to elevate any Indian dish and add the perfect tingle to it but have you ever thought of the fact that curry leaves can also take your hair care routine to a whole different level? Cannot believe what you are reading right? Even though it is a slightly difficult thing to believe but curry leaves can be extremely beneficial for your hair.

Having a very high component of vitamins B and C along with several antioxidants, curry leaves can naturally promote hair growth by increasing blood circulation in the scalp region. If you have been facing constant hair loss then it is a good option to make a DIY hair pack out of amla and curry leaves and apply it twice a week.

Curry leaves or curry patta as it is popularly known in India is a quick fix cure for split-ends as well. Applying a curry leave paste can help in strengthening your hair from the roots and prevent breakage.

The antifungal and antibacterial proponents in the curry leaves will also help you cure dandruff. Dandruff issues are often very stubborn and give us a hard time throughout the year and especially during the winters but inculcating curry leaves into your hair care routine will help you solve the problem. A home remedy that has worked for centuries is to make a DIY hair pack out of curd and curry leaves and apply it for 20 minutes on your hair wash day. You will be shocked to see the results.

If winters are here can damaged hair be far away? Whether you like winters or not, it is definitely that season which leaves us with dead and damaged hair but worry not because curry leaves can fix that too. The antioxidants present in the curry leaves will bring back your naturally shiny hair.

