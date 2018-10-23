English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Benetton Founder, Who Took Family Business Beyond Sweaters, Dies at 77
With his brothers Luciano and Carlo and sister Giuliana, Gilberto founded United Colors of Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965.
Gilberto Benetton Image: Reuters
Loading...
Gilberto Benetton, a co-founder of Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton who masterminded the family empire’s diversification into construction, transport and catering, has died at the age of 77.
The former head of family holding company Edizione which controls Italy’s biggest infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), died after a short illness, the family said on Monday.
With his brothers Luciano and Carlo and sister Giuliana, Gilberto founded United Colors of Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.
Besides Atlantia, the Benettons, one of Italy’s richest families, also control travel caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) and Rome’s airports.
As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.
Earlier this year Atlantia agreed a deal with Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC) to take control of motorway group Abertis ABE.MC.
In a statement, the chairman of Atlantia, Fabio Cerchiai, and CEO Giovanni Castellucci said they shared the family’s pain at Gilberto’s death.
Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Adrian Croft and Robin Pomeroy
The former head of family holding company Edizione which controls Italy’s biggest infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), died after a short illness, the family said on Monday.
With his brothers Luciano and Carlo and sister Giuliana, Gilberto founded United Colors of Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.
Besides Atlantia, the Benettons, one of Italy’s richest families, also control travel caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) and Rome’s airports.
As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.
Earlier this year Atlantia agreed a deal with Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC) to take control of motorway group Abertis ABE.MC.
In a statement, the chairman of Atlantia, Fabio Cerchiai, and CEO Giovanni Castellucci said they shared the family’s pain at Gilberto’s death.
Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Adrian Croft and Robin Pomeroy
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
- Celebrity Weddings: The Glorious Spectacle of an Institution We No Longer Understand
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...