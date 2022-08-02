Bengali Kachori Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare The Delicious Snack at Home

Our mouths start watering as soon as we think of the hot and spicy kachoris. In different states there are different kinds of kachoris. Today, let us have a look at how to make the delicious

Bengali kachori.

Bengali Kachoris are a popular monsoon snack and can be enjoyed with a cup of tea on a rainy evening. Green peas are used as stuffing in these kachoris. Both fresh and frozen peas can be used to make the filling.

Follow this easy recipe to prepare Bengali Kachoris at home.

Ingredients

Wheat flour – 1 cup

Green peas – 1 cup

All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Ginger-green chili paste – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Red chili powder – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander powder – ¼ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Cumin – 1tsp

Asafetida (Hing) – 1 pinch

Oil- 4 cups (for frying)

Salt – As per taste

Steps to follow

To make Bengali Kachori, first mix the wheat and refined flour well. Add ghee to it and knead it into a dough, while slowly adding lukewarm water. Cover the dough with cotton cloth and set aside to rest. Now start the process of stuffing the kachoris.

To prepare the stuffing, first boil fresh or frozen peas. After that, grind the peas into a paste. Now add two tablespoons of oil in a pan and set the gas burner on medium flame. Add cumin and hing. Once the jeera seeds splutter, add ginger-green chili paste as soon as the cumin seeds start crackling. Then add ground peas, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt as per taste and mix them well with a ladle. Fry all the spices for some time until all the moisture has evaporated.

Now take the dough and knead it once again. After that, roll it into small balls, and make pockets to add the stuffing. Cover the stuffing properly from all sides and then roll it into a

thick poori. Repeat the process multiple times till you finish stuffing the entire dough. Fry these pooris in hot oil until they turn crispy. This would take around 8-10 minutes.

Once they turn crispy, take them out on a plate and serve them with chutney or sauce.

