Bengali Literary Festival Launches Theme Music for its Fifth Edition
The fifth edition of the country's first Bengali literary festival to be held here from November 22-24 launched its theme music on Friday.
Curated by the Oxford Bookstores in association with Patra Bharati publications, the three-day Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU) would be organised at Jorasankho Thakurbari (ancestral home of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore).
The event will be attended by eminent authors, renowned film directors, poets and musicians covering all the facets of Bangla literature.
Sharing the details of the launch of the theme music, Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay, publisher at Patra Bharati and co-presenter of the festival said: "Literature and music are intertwined. Thus, we thought the festival needs to have theme music. This is the need of the society today and that is why today we are launching the theme song".
City-based musician Surojit Chatterjee has used tabla, sitar and flute to compose the music encompassing the essence of Bengal and its literature.
