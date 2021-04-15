lifestyle

Bengali New Year 2021: Traditional Dishes to Feast on Poila Baisakh
Bengali New Year 2021: Traditional Dishes to Feast on Poila Baisakh

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

Poila Baisakh: Below we have curated a list of top traditional Bengali cuisines which you can relish to augment the celebration of this special day

Poila Baisakh, also known as Pahela Baishakh, isthe traditional new year day for Bengalis across the globe. The occasion observes a grand celebration among families and relatives and also the preparation of mouth-watering traditional cuisines as mentioned by whiskaffair.com.

Below we have curated a list of top traditional Bengali cuisines which you can relish to augment the celebration of this special day. The cuisines will also offer you a chance to showcase your culinary talent in style and garner compliments from your family and friends.

The first meal of the special day includes a host of local delicacies like Cholar Dal(a curry rich in protein), Luchi(Bengali style pooris), Aloor Dum(a curry made of potatoes and Yogurt) and much more. The cuisines not only offer a lip-smacking flavour but are also rich in essential nutrients.

Cholar Dal
This popular dish which is made of chana dal is the perfect complement to cooked rice and offers a distinctive flavour of coconut with a bit of spice.

Luchi

Similar to traditional Puri, Luchi can be best paired with a traditional Bengali curry or dal for a wholesome feast.

Aloor Dum

As mentioned Aloor Dum packs in the texture of a Bengali style gravy and is best served hot. Bengalis also relish fish gravy, generally after meals like mutton or chicken. Though Non-vegetarian dishes are a main attraction during the festivity, Vegetarian cuisines like Begun Bhaja and Aloo Posto too are enjoyed by a lot of individuals.

Veg Pulao

Bengali veg pulao is enjoyed with curries like Kosha Mangsho or Aloor dum and even with raita.

Kosha MangshoThis comes as a popular mouth-watering Bengali recipe and is a must-have on this special day.Aloo Pasta

As the name suggests, Aloo Posto is formulated with potatoes and can be best paired with Luchi or rice.

We wish you a very happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh!

first published:April 15, 2021, 09:22 IST