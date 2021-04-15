Bengali New Year 2021: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones

Poila Baishak or the Bengali New Year is the second most significant occasion for Bengalis after Durga Pooja. Observed on the first day of Baishakh month as per the Bengali calendar, it is celebrated with great zest and zeal. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 15. Poila Baishak also marks the beginning of the new financial year in the Bengali Business community. Purchasing valuables on this day is considered auspicious. People celebrate the day by visiting temples and wearing new clothes. They offer prayers, sweets and puja to the deities. Bengalis also greet their friends, relatives and close ones ‘Shubho Naba Borsho’ (Happy New Year).

1. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Bengali New Year. Stay happy always.

2. Let this Poila Baisakh bring peace and prosperity to the lives of all.

3. On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray God to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho.

4. Wishing you tons of happiness, love and a prosperous Bengali new year to you and your family. Subho Poila Boisakh!

5. Hope this new year brings you joy, prosperity and good fortune in abundance. Shubho Naba Borsho.

6. Wishing you good luck for the upcoming Bengali new year as we move ahead may you achieve everything in your life.

7. May this New Year fill your mind and heart with hopes and positivity. Happy Poila Baishak.

8. Find your way to success and have a pleasant year. Happy Poila Baisakh to you and your family!

9. Shubho Noboborsho! May Ma Dugga bless your year with success, happiness, love and laughter.

10. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy Bangla Noboborsho. May the year be full of bright opportunities.

