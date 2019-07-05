Take the pledge to vote

Bengaluru based Restaurateur Shylesh Jain eyeing to open his next outlet in Mumbai

Shylesh Jain really wants to serve and host Salman Khan at his restaurant.

News18

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Bengaluru based Restaurateur Shylesh Jain eyeing to open his next outlet in Mumbai
Shylesh Jain really wants to serve and host Salman Khan at his restaurant.
Shylesh Jain has come a long way since he started his own restaurant 'Nevermind Bar & Social' & ‘612EAST’ in Bengaluru. Shylesh started his company Living Ventures Private Limited along with Rohit Barker to look after the food outlets. After successfully making a place in people's hearts in Bengaluru, Shylesh now wants to dream big by opening outlets overseas.

In a statement, Shylesh shared what made him start his own restaurant in Bengaluru. He said, "I realized people are always looking for a place that’s new, different and sensational. As for me, I am a business guy and I love my food, hence I considered starting my own restaurant & bar. The fact that I have been in the entertainment industry for such a long time and knowing majority of the people in the city in addition to travelling around the world have rather boosted the desire to do so.

Every person wants their favourite star to notice their work. Shylesh Jain really wants to serve and host Salman Khan at his restaurant. He said, "My all-time favourite celebrity is Salman Khan and it would be my utmost pleasure to host him someday."

Shylesh also shared that our impeccable service & interiors are what makes our restaurant stand out. He added, "But it’s the consistency in our food, cocktails and the vibe that we have created at Nevermind, all in all, the overall experience is what set’s us apart. Space is absolutely stunning, the music is great at all given point in time, that is one of our USP’s as well."

