Bennington Battle Day 2021: History and Significance

August 16 is commemorated as the Bennington Battle Day, every year. The day is considered a state holiday specific to Vermont, which is a state in the New England region of the United States. This year would mark the 244th year of the epoch-making battle. It’s a crucial day in the history of the American war of Independence. On the Bennington Battle Day 2021, let’s celebrate the rich history of the battle by finding out more about this historic war.

What is Bennington Battle Day?

Bennington Battle Day is observed in honour of the battle of the American Revolutionary War that took place on August 16, 1777. The day is crucial as it was on this fateful day 244 years ago when the British army was defeated by the Americans at the pivotal battle of Bennington. This battle formed part of the Saratoga Campaign. In Walloomsac, New York, ten miles northwest of Bennington in Vermont, this decisive battle was fought. Though the battle was fought in New York, it came to be known after Bennington because the British army were headed towards the Bennington Battle monument to plunder weapons and ammunitions.

According to the sequence of events that led to the momentous victory of the Bennington Battle, it so happened that on July 1777, Fort Ticonderoga was captured by the British army under the leadership of General John Burgoyne. Their aim was to sever New England from the other colonies using a three-way pincer movement. Following this, John had sent an armed troop (800 members raiding party) to raid Vermont on August 9, 1777, under the command of German colonel Friedrich Baum. His strategy was to stock supplies for his troops, in order to maintain a good advance. Hence, John’s target was to loot the military supplies stationed in Bennington, Vermont.

In the beginning, on August 14, this raiding party temporarily defeated the American army led by Vermont Brigadier General John Stark .But, the American New Hampshire militia re-strategize and proceeded to attack the British army 5 miles north of Bennington. This plan worked out well and the victorious win of the Americans led to this Bennington Battle Day. 700 British troops were captivated, while 207 died during the battle. This triumph served as a major turning point in the American revolution.

To honour the historical win of Bennington Battle, a park has been created near Walloomsac along with a 306-foot (93-metre) monument at the village of Old Bennington.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here