Berry Lips and Dewy Makeup Ruled the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

It's no surprise that stars spare no expense when it comes to looking their best, especially during awards shows. Whether it's something as subtle as swapping out a dated eyeliner color for a fresher shade, or as tangible as prepping skin with hydrating moisturizers and eye creams before applying makeup, we're always amazed by how they manage to set trends and rock every time. The 90th Academy Awards were held in California on Sunday, March 4, 2018, and stars really brought their fashion and beauty games. Check out the best makeup looks and trends this year:1) Eiza Gonzales looked her best with hot coral lips and bold brows.2) Nobody wears vampy lip colors better than Gal Gadot! Here's the proof:3) Jennifer Lawrence turned up the heat with terracotta-colored lipstick and smoky winged shadow that was flecked with gold glitter around the lid's length.4) With a retro center-parted low chignon and black cherry lips, Salma ruled the hearts!5) Zendaya gave us major '90s supermodel vibes with warm makeup and a glossy nude lip, while her pulled back topknot was a big yes!6) Margot Robbie wore flushed cheek and pinky beige lips to the Red Carpet.7) Zoey paired the berry tinge on her eyes and lips as well. Her wavy hair gave her a classic Hollywood appearance.8) Jennifer slayed in her voluminous waves and smoky eyes! Take a look: