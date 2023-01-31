As the temperature drops, we all crave delectable flavours of winter food items. A wide variety of green vegetables and seasonal fruits is available throughout the winter. Incorporating nutritious food such as pumpkins, saag, green leafy veggies and fruits like guava, grapefruit, and cranberries, help you stay healthy and active.

One such fruit is plum fruit or ber. Ber is a winter-season fruit that has a sweet and sour taste and is full of nutrients. The light green coloured fruit turns red-brown after ripening. Ber is also known as sugar date. According to Healthshots, ber contains less calories and is rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals, potassium, calcium, riboflavin, thiamine and sugars. If consumed in limited quantities, it has several health benefits and provides energy to the body. Let us know about the benefits of eating plum fruit or ber.

Rich in antioxidants

Plenty of antioxidants such as vitamin C, flavonoids and polyphenols are found in ber. They help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals and rejuvenate the skin. Eating ber fruit also helps in reducing inflammation in the body and also reduces the risk of heart disease.

Boosts immunity

Vitamin C is found in high amounts in ber which increases our immunity levels. Vitamin C plays a big role in the production of white blood cells that helps in fighting infections.

Beneficial for gut health

Fibre is found in high amounts in ber, which strengthens the digestive system and reduces the problems of constipation. According to health experts, ber also helps in reducing inflammation in the intestine.

Beneficial in weight management

Eating plum fruit or ber reduces appetite. As ber contains fewer calories and is rich in fibre, it helps to reduce weight rapidly.

Controls diabetes

If you are suffering from diabetes, then consuming ber can be very beneficial for you. The fibres present in it help in preventing the rise of blood sugar levels and also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Beneficial for bones

If you eat plum fruit or ber regularly, then it reduces the chances of osteoporosis-related problems. In osteoporosis, the bones become weak and one may deal with problems of joint pain or muscle pain.

