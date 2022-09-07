Best Sexual Practices According To Ayurveda

The ability to have sex and a robust sexual appetite are considered markers of good health in Ayurveda. The Ashtanga Hridayam, a 2,500-year-old classical Ayurvedic literature written by Vagbhata, advises how much sex is appropriate for each season.

Sexual activity encourages longevity and good health. “According to Ayurveda, one of the primary reasons for ageing is dryness in the body, which can be brought on by smoking, inadequate nutrition, a lack of water, an unbalanced diet, a deficiency in the intake of essential fats and oils, and a lack of healthy bodily secretions,” says Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda doctor (BAMS), Kerala Ayurveda. Sex is a sort of exercise that causes sweating, either moderate or intense, and finally, an orgasm, which helps the body produce health-promoting hormones.

“It encourages lubricity, fluidity, movement, and good secretions, sex is a gift that helps us stay young. Therefore, it is advised to avoid going too long without wet spells,” adds Sukumaran. It is necessary to unleash the stored sexual energy. But we must also remember that, like everything else in life, sex should be savoured in moderation and not abused. Certain boundaries should always be maintained.

If one faithfully adheres to the golden sex guidelines as outlined in many Ayurvedic books and journals, having a good sexual life is very much a possibility according to Ayurveda:

Bondage is a strict no!

The extent of fun each couple wants to experiment is specific to their liking, Ayurveda strictly forbids all forms of violent sexual acts. “Sex is not intended to hurt your spirit when you make love; it should calm your mind and connect you to your inner self. Sexual violence is not healthy,” believes Sukumaran.

Ayurveda restricts extra reproductive organs.

Sexual organs should be used in intercourse, according to Ayurveda. So, according to Ayurveda, oral sex and anal sex, and other comparable pleasures, are a big no.

Significance of the days:

The practice of having sex on days of significant significance, such as religious holidays, different eclipses, a full moon, or on new moon nights, to name a few, is discouraged by Ayurveda.

A Vata and Pitta inequity brought on by having sex on an empty stomach or right after a substantial meal might cause many health issues. The imbalance could cause gastritis, headaches, and gastrointestinal issues.

Ayurveda is categorically opposed to having intercourse with young girls or elderly ladies.

“Ayurveda advocates always engaging in sexual activity when both parties are at ease. This is to protect you from getting hurt as you enjoy intercourse,” opines Sukumaran.

Never have sex if you are ill or not in good bodily and mental health, say Ayurvedic texts.

According to Ayurveda, having intercourse with animals is unhealthy (also known as bestiality).

Do not hold your urges: When you need to eliminate your urges, the urges need to be tended to before advocating sex.

In addition to consistent exercise and a healthy diet, several herbs can significantly improve your sex life. Ashwagandha is a vitality-boosting herb that can be included every day as a drink or as herbal preparations like Ajax capsules, Aswagandharishta, Aswagandhadi lehyam. Shilajit has a renewing effect on the body and improves vigour. Kapikachu or Mucuna pruriens is the best aphrodisiac of all Ayurveda plants, present in herbal capsules like Promactil. Satavari is a well-known herb for women with Vata-relieving properties that helps improve vaginal lubrication and hormonal balance.

