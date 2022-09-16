Best Skincare Routine For Men

Gone are the days when skincare was only limited to women, with the changing standards and needs of the beauty industry, men too are now evolving and understanding the importance of skincare. We can call this a domino effect of the social media world that is devising trends like gender-fluid fashion and so on. Whatsoever the reason, the fact remains that men have begun to invest in personal care and hygiene.

“Skin care is important because our skin is constantly exposed to external pollutants and internal radicals that develop due to oxidative stress, improper diet, over-dependency on junk food, disturbed sleeping patterns, or a busy schedule. Most adolescents and adult men suffer from skin conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone, leading to low self-esteem and inability to socialize,” says Dr. Vaishali Kamat, Head Medical Aesthetics, Dr Batra’s Healthcare.

Structurally men’s and women’s skin are slightly different with men’s skin being thicker, rougher and more prone to being oily. “However, when it comes to skin care, a holistic approach is what works best for all. Providing the right nourishment to the skin from the inside and out approach with clean and plant-based products makes the skin healthier and better,” opines Mihir Gadani, co-founder, OZiva.

One skincare mistake men make is choosing any and every skincare routine due to a lack of knowledge about what their skin needs. “This is not how skincare works as every skin condition and skin type is different, men should choose individualized skincare according to their skin types,” adds Kamat. Maintaining healthy skin is critical for men. Here are a few steps for men to to follow for healthy skin

Follow a simple skincare regimen

Doing too much at a time can be draining, so always go with basics. “Do daily cleansing with an anti-pollution wash, tone your skin to keep it hydrated, use lightweight moisturizer and never miss out on sunscreen for that ultimate protection,” says Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Founder & Executive director, AIMIL AYOUTHVEDA.

After shave care

After shaving regimen is an essential part of men’s skincare routine, so always apply soothing gel or oil. “Avoid exfoliation or heavy-weight creams to reduce abrasions,” adds Dr Sharma.

Pick products that are clean and natural

Choosing the target-specific skincare products with the right ingredients is the key to leveling up your skincare game.

Toning is important

Toners soften the skin and are very necessary after washing your face with face wash.

Moisturizers are a must

“One of the most important and fundamental components of your daily skin care regimen for good skin is moisturizer. It will work on your skin to assist you to acquire supple, silky skin by getting rid of rough, dull skin,” says Divij Bajaj, Founder, and CEO of Power Gummies.

Use sunscreen

“To avoid tanning and early aging of the skin, using sunscreen with SPF 50 and UV protection is very crucial,” opines Bajaj.

Clean and plant-based nutrition

Consume foods rich in collagen, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and zinc daily. “Add leafy greens, fresh veggies in your diet and avoid highly processed, deep-fried foods and highly sugary drinks. You can opt for plant-based collagen builder supplements and plant-based vitamin capsules to ensure that your daily skin nutrition quota is met,” adds Gadani.

Clean and Holistic Living

Skin is the largest organ in the body and hence it is extremely important to focus on holistic wellness to achieve healthy skin. Drinking 2-3 liters of water daily, 30 minutes of physical activities and managing stress levels are not just beneficial to skin health but also overall wellness.

