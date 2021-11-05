Bestu Varas or Gujarati new year will be celebrated on November 5. The day falls on the Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The Shukla Paksha (brighter phase of the Lunar cycle) marks the beginning of the Gujarati New Year. Below are a few facts associated with Bestu Varas:

The day is related to the deity Shri Krishna. According to mythology, Lord Krishna, who spent his early years in Braj, raised questions about the offerings made to Lord Indra. Lord Krishna always detested appeasement and encouraged people to do what was right and approved by Dharma. Inspired by him, the locals discontinued the offerings to Lord Indra.

In order to avenge the insult, Lord Indra lashed the region with torrential rains and thunderstorms, which led to the loss of property and livestock. In order to end their sufferings, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger (Kanishtha) and provided shelter to cattle and livestock.

However, Indra continued to cause massive destruction for seven days, and on the eighth day, he conceded defeat. He had to bow before Lord Krishna.

Thus, began the tradition of praying to the Govardhan mountain. A day before this, the traders close the old account books and open the new ones. They paint the sacred Swastika symbol and write shubh (auspiciousness) and labh (profit/wealth) on it. People worship Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of learning. After praying to the deities for a prosperous year, devotees take part in the celebrations.

