Best Warmup Exercises to do Before Going for a Run

Most people who go for a run just lace up and head out. But there has to be a quick warmup routine to make your body muscles active before a heavy run. The problem with most people is that it is already hard enough to convince yourself to leave your bed early morning or not stay on your sofa after work but go for a run, then to have a pre-workout before running as well. To fix this issue, we have come up with easy and quick exercises to do before going for a run that will activate muscles in your body and give it a boost of energy.

Stretching : Nothing can beat stretching. It is the very first thing anyone should do before any sort of physical activity. It prevents the chances of injury or muscle cramps.

Walking lunges : It is a very beneficial exercise to do before running as it actives your running muscles such as your glutes hips, and thigh.

Jumping jacks or opposite toe touches : These two exercises active your whole body. Jumping jacks help you in maintaining your breath as you move your whole body, it also active blood flow. Toe touches also work great as you move your back and arms that

High Knees : the aim of warmup exercise before running is to active muscles that will help in running so how can we forget the most important part of our knees. High knees improve your speed, leg strength, and flexibility.

Heel Kicks: This helps you to activate your glute muscles and increase your flexibility.

Advertisement

If you do these five exercises each for even 2 minutes or so then you will find your body being active and ready for a good run. Warmup exercises are a must before running as they lower the risk of injury, increase your heart rate, stretch your muscles, and boost your energy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.