1-min read

Best Way to Start My Day And Week is With Yoga, Says Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind and a positive attitude.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Best Way to Start My Day And Week is With Yoga, Says Shilpa Shetty
credits - Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Actress Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind and a positive attitude.

Sharing a video of her doing yoga on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: "It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga. But, one can't keep doing the same routine week-on-week."

On Monday, she practiced the Prasarita Padottanasana and its variations.

Explaining its benefits, she shared: "These asanas work predominantly on the lower body, strengthening the spine, core, and legs; but also calms the mind... stretching the hamstring, calves, and glutes. Along with all of these benefits, it also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but they are extremely effective.

How do you start your day?" She tagged her post with #MondayMotivation, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #FitIndia #yoga, #YogaSeHiHoga, and #NewDay #fitness.

It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga. But, one can't keep doing the same routine week-on-week. So today, I practiced the Prasarita Padottanasana (A,B,C,D)and its variations. These asanas work predominantly on the lower body, strengthening the spine, core, and legs; but also calms the mind... stretching the hamstring, calves, and glutes. Along with all of these benefits, it also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but the asanas are extremely effective ‍♀️ How do you start your day? ☀️

Many of her fans have commented on how she has been inspiring them to take up yoga for health and fitness.

