Best Web Series to Watch this Wedding Season

There is a definite sense of celebration in the air with the wedding season in full swing. From lavish celebrations to intimate ceremonies, from families coming together to destination weddings at exotic locales, these stories on Netflix capture the spirit of the season.

Wedding Season

Set in New Jersey, this feel-good film revolves around two Indian-Americans, Ravi (Suraj Sharma) and Asha (Pallavi Sharda) who come up with a pact that helps them ward off gossiping aunties at weddings. They decide to fake date each other during the series of wedding celebrations but things start to get complicated. The movie is a refreshing take on stereotypical views prevalent in our society and following dreams while balancing the expectations of the family. The light-hearted, humorous movie with its nostalgic moments makes it a fabulous watch.

Indian Matchmaking

This hit reality series produced by Smriti Mundhra revolves around the arranged marriage phenomenon. Featuring acclaimed matchmaker, Sima Taparia, who became a household name after this series, this show is about how the age-old practice of matchmaking getting a new-age touch. ‘Sima from Mumbai’ as she introduces herself helps find compatible partners for her single millennial clients in India and the US. The show is peppered with emotional scenes and a touch of humour, which make it an interesting and enjoyable watch! Indian Matchmaking was also nominated at Emmys 2021.

Big Day

The six-episode docu-series, showcases the grandeur of big fat Indian weddings - from preparations leading up to the big day. It spotlights six elite real-life couples, some breaking stereotypical traditions while others adopting sustainable measures as they plan and execute their high-profile weddings in stunning Indian locales. The series takes us behind the scenes of millennial weddings where couples walk us through their love story, perception of marriage, and how they created the wedding of their dreams.

Masaba Masaba 2

Masaba Masaba season 2 is a semi-fictional portrayal of the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, actress Neena Gupta. In Season 2, Masaba sets out to revamp her image by launching House of Shaadi, a new wedding collection especially curated for brides and grooms-to-be. To launch it with a bang, she takes up the wedding of high-profile clients Aisha Mehrauli (Barkha Singh) and Fateh Sikandar(Armaan Khera). The stunning wedding collection in refreshing pastel hues, foil-print looks, and evocative floral motifs will leave you absolutely stunned.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Season 2 returns to give us a closer look at the personal lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. The highlight of the season is Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s celebrations as the latter wanted to celebrate 25 years of their marriage by renewing their vows. The wedding ceremony that takes place in the eighth and final episode rides high on emotional speeches with their friends cheering them on.

