Bestselling Author William Dalrymple's Book on East India Company to Launch in September
The award-winning author William Dalrymple, has written bestselling books like "White Mughals" and "The Last Mughal".
Image: Instagram/ William Dalrymple
Bestselling historian and author latest book "The Anarchy", based on the rise of the East India Company, will release on September 10, publisher Bloomsbury announced on Tuesday.
Calling it his "most ambitious and riveting book to date", Bloomsbury revealed that the book tells "how one of the world's most magnificent empires of the Mughals, disintegrated and was replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company".
Dalrymple, who has written books like "White Mughals" and "The Last Mughal", has shared three different covers of the book for the UK, the US and India, on his Twitter handle.
The award-winning author is the co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) along with Namita Gokhale.
About the East India Company, which the publisher touts as the "first global corporate power", it recounted that the company became an aggressive colonial power in the guise of a multi-national business.
"In less than half a century it had trained up a private security force of around 260,000 men - twice the size of the British Army - and had subdued an entire subcontinent, conquering first Bengal and finally, in 1803, the Mughal capital of Delhi itself," the publisher said.
The book is available for pre-order on e-commerce sites.
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Meryl Streep is the Perfect Arch-nemesis of Monterey Five in Big Little Lies
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- After Hyundai Venue, 2020 Creta SUV to get BlueLink Connectivity with eSIM
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s