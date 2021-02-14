Beware of Online Fraudsters Using Valentine’s Day Offers to Scam Unsuspecting People

With Valentine’s day around the corner, some people are looking to spread something other than love with the world. Scammers are at agile at this time of the year as most people are looking to buy presents or searching for great offers to save some money. However, the hunt for saving a few hundred might lead you to lose a lot more than you bargained for, if you’re not careful. While the desire to get good deals and discounts is understandable, it’s better to pay full price now than lose more later.

Online fraudsters wait all year for mass gift-buying events like Valentine’s Day. Many people have reportedly received multiple calls and messages as well as emails from dubious addresses with exciting offers and gifts.

While Jamtara (Netflix show) type of phone and card scams are well known, it is important to note that with changing popular culture, the scammers are also evolving their fraudulent ways. As most companies now have a social media presence, scammers are also using platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram to post their fake offers and bait innocent people.

According to DNA, one particular Valentine’s Day scammer that has come under the radar is a company called Pondra. It is evidently a fake international jewellery brand with multiple lucrative offers on the web. From coupons to real-looking jewellery on their website listings -- they have everything to attract potential victims. They have a fake US-based address on the page as well as the prices have been listed in US dollars. They have also sent out multiple emails to various people with subject lines like “Valentine’s Day Give The Gift They Really Want.”

DNA suggests that such phishing emails are generally littered with grammatical errors, even in the subject line.

Here are some ways to save yourself from such scam attempts: