Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

After sporting designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s outfit in British rock band Coldplay’s music video “Hymn for the Weekend,” pop star Beyonce Knowles has now opted for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s creation for the second annual Wearable Art Gala. Beyonce chose a custom gown by Indian design house Falguni Shane Peacock that took more than 10 days to create.Beyonce's metallic dress with panels mimicked the armour worn by armies, ending in yards of gold fabric that pooled around her feet, making her look like a more exotic version of princess rising from Gold sand dunes. Check the circumference of the gown here:Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, also made an appearance and totally upstaged her mother wearing a matching gold dress and wig. Mother and daughter twinning in similar outfits look precious to the eyes! Check out their adorable pictures:Beyonce carried huge angular danglers with unmatched confidence. Her sleek hair and thread tiara accentuated the look even further. Here's another picture with hubby JayZ:It's a proud moment for the Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock to dress this enigmatic beauty and letting Beyonce channel her inner Nubian princess with this perfect look.