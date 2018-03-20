GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock

The designer duo created this look taking inspiration from the Nubian warrior queen.

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Beyonce
After sporting designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s outfit in British rock band Coldplay’s music video “Hymn for the Weekend,” pop star Beyonce Knowles has now opted for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s creation for the second annual Wearable Art Gala. Beyonce chose a custom gown by Indian design house Falguni Shane Peacock that took more than 10 days to create.

Beyonce's metallic dress with panels mimicked the armour worn by armies, ending in yards of gold fabric that pooled around her feet, making her look like a more exotic version of princess rising from Gold sand dunes. Check the circumference of the gown here:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on




Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, also made an appearance and totally upstaged her mother wearing a matching gold dress and wig. Mother and daughter twinning in similar outfits look precious to the eyes! Check out their adorable pictures:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on



Beyonce carried huge angular danglers with unmatched confidence. Her sleek hair and thread tiara accentuated the look even further. Here's another picture with hubby JayZ:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on



It's a proud moment for the Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock to dress this enigmatic beauty and letting Beyonce channel her inner Nubian princess with this perfect look.





| Edited by: shifa khan
