Beyoncé & Jay-Z Stun in Pastel Outfits at Pre-Grammys Brunch

Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked holding eachother's hand and set couple style goals to another level in their colour coordinated pastel outfits at pre-grammys brunch.

Updated:February 10, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Beyonce and Jay-Z at Roc National Pre-Grammys Brunch.
The crème de la crème of Hollywood arrived at the Roc Nation's annual pre-Grammy brunch party in Los Angeles and indeed what a way to kick off the much awaited music awards of the year.

Every year the power couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé host a brunch party during Grammys weekend and this year also the dynamic duo set the temperature souring with their stylish appearance.

They were seen mingling throughout the afternoon with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, Diddy, Usher, DJ Khalid among others.

The couple walked holding eachother's hand and set couple style goals to another level in their colour coordinated pastel outfits.



Queen Bey flaunted her white mini dress which featured splashes of pastel hues. The asymmetrical dress stood out due to the dramatic sleeves which had a raised shoulder on the right and off-shoulder on the left.





The Texas born pop icon threw together a pair of clear heels, blue cat-eye sunglasses and diamond hoop earrings to complete the look.

On the other hand, Jay-Z colour coordinated with his better half in a double breasted powder blue suit paired with a white tee and a pair of pristine white sneakers. The navy blue headband and the butterfly shades added a finishing touch to his ensemble.





The couple is nominated for three Grammy Awards for their album Everything is Love.







