Beyoncé Teases Adidas Collaboration in the Most Stylish Way & Internet Can't Keep Calm

Singer Beyoncé and the sneaker giant Adidas have finally collaborated after all the hyped iconic partnership news. Now, she seems to leave no stone unturned in creating a buzz.Queen Bey posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram handle highlighting her collaboration with Adidas which blew everybody's mind away. Adidas will produce shoes, apparels and also re-launch Ivy Park, Queen Bey's athleisure brand.In these images, the Homecoming star is seen posing in a room full of colourful Adidas sneakers flaunting a red Adidas body suit like a true diva.She leans against a glass wall and also lies down barefoot in the sea of her newly launched Adidas Ivy Park collection.Apart from the two pictures, she posted a video which was viewed 3.5 million times in its very first hour. In the video, Beyonce takes a super zoomed video of herself getting her hair done. She zooms in showing her three striped manicure on her nails which reveals the Adidas signature.The singer has been in the news for her documentary titled Homecoming. As the first black woman to headline Coachella, the film recognises the African-American visionaries who inspired Beyonce, whose personal knowledge of the relevance and celebration of HBCUs started with her father, Mathew Knowles, an alumnus of Fisk University.The film also includes, in the end credits, her remake of Before I let go by Frankie Beverly and Maze. The single will be available on the film's soundtrack Homecoming: The Live Album.Along with Beyonce, the film is directed by Ed Burke. Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams are executive producers of the project.