Bhadrakali Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Bhadrakali is the fierce avatar of Goddess Parvati. She is one of the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. According to the Hindu faith, Bhadrakali Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the goddess. As per legend, Devi Bhadrakali appeared on this auspicious day from the hair of Lord Shiva after the death of Sati. She incarnated to kill all the demons and free the earth from their clutches. The day is also observed as ‘Apara Ekadashi’ in some states of the nation.

Bhadrakali Jayanti 2021 Date

As Hindu Calendar, Bhadrakali Jayanti is observed on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of moon) in the month of ‘Jyeshta’. The day mostly falls in the months of May and June as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the day falls on June 5, Saturday.

Bhadrakali Jayanti 2021 Significance

According to Nilmat Purana or Vitasta Mahatmya, worshipping the goddess on this day brings prosperity and happiness in life. As per a popular belief, offering prayers to the goddess on this day helps relieve all the obstacles and fulfill any eleven desires of the devotees as the day falls on Ekadashi. The day becomes more auspicious if it falls on Tuesday and Revathi Nakshatra. However, its significance increases if it is observed during the time of Kumbh Mela.

Bhadrakali Jayanti 2021 Puja Vidhi

The devotees celebrate the festival with great fervour and zeal. People offer prayers with great devotion and dedication. They wear back or blue coloured clothes on this day as these colours are considered favourable.

The devotees offer ‘Panchamrita Abhishek’ to the idol of Devi Bhadrakali using water, milk, sugar, honey, and ghee. Next, they dress up the idol using items of solah sringaar. After the offerings of coconut water, devotees perform Chandan Puja and Bilva Puja.

In the afternoon, people pray and chant mantras to seek blessings from the Devi. Then, devotees visit Bhadrakali temples and shrines and perform other rituals in the evening.

