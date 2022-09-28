Bhagat Singh's 115th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Freedom Fighter, and Inspirational Quotes by Him

BHAGAT SINGH’S 115TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born on September 28, 1907, in pre-partition Punjab’s Banga, Bhagat Singh is among the tallest leaders of the Indian freedom struggle. He refused to bow down to the atrocities of the British Empire and attained martyrdom at the age of 23. Bhagat Singh was executed by British Empire on March 23, 1931, along with his friends Rajguru and Sukhdev.

On his 115th birth anniversary today, we look at some interesting facts about Bhagat Singh and quotes from the great freedom fighter.

Bhagat Singh was born to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati. His family has been politically active. Bhagat Singh’s grandfather did not approve of the Khala High School, Lahore, loyalty to the British empire. Hence, Bhagat Singh was enrolled in an Arya Samaj institution. The massacre of Jallianwala Bagh deeply impacted Bhagat Singh. At a young age, he decided to dedicate his life to the country. In 1923, he enrolled in the National College, Lahore. Bhagat Singh was a bright student and had won several awards and recognition during his college days. He was influenced by Marxist ideologies that fuelled his revolutionary ideas. He joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. Bhagat Singh was also part of the Young Revolutionary Movement and supported the violent overthrow of the British Government in India. Bhagat Singh and his associates threw low-grade explosives in the Central Legislative Assembly. The intention behind the bombings was not to injure anyone but to get arrested so that they take their cause for India’s freedom to the public. He was later convicted for the incident and hanged to death.

Inspirational Quotes by Bhagat Singh

1. “Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all”

2. “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit”.

3. “I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need’

4. “If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud”

5. “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff”

6. “May the sun in his course visit no land freer, happier, more lovely, than this our own country.”

7. “Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all. Labour is the real sustainer of society.”

