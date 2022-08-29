Bhagyashree Explains Why She Loves Eating Green Chillies; Read Health Benefits Here

Without spices and herbs, South Asian food, especially Indian food seems a bit bland. Along with adding to the taste of food, common kitchen spices also contain a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. One such ingredient is the humble green chilli, possibly found across the country.

There are many different varieties of chillies available, but green chillies are known to be a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and anti-bacterial properties.

As such, when actor and certified nutritionist Bhagyashree took to Instagram to talk about the benefits of green chillies, we couldn’t help but bring them to you.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor revealed that she preferred to eat green chillies over red chilli powder, an ingredient very commonly used in Indian cooking to induce heat. In the video, she explained why she prefers these fresh green chillies over store-bought red chilli powder any day.

Take a look at a few benefits of adding green chillies to your diet.

1. Green chillies are packed with Vitamin C and are full of antioxidants. They also make heavier meals easier to eat due to the secretion of saliva in our mouths. Regions like the Northeast of India, are very fond of their variety of green chillies which are known to be a fiery variety.

2. Green chillies also contain Betacarotene, which is beneficial for the eyes and skin. Adding fresh, home-grown chilli to your meal will not only make it more delicious but will make add to overall health.

3. According to the actor, capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin present in green chillies help to regulate blood sugar and reduce the formation of fatty deposits on artery walls.

4. Green chillies also contain a good dose of Vit K which helps prevent blood clots.

The actor also mentioned that “red chillies also have almost similar benefits but are rarely eaten raw and in powdered form. Mixing and adulteration are common. Also eating more red chillies can cause gastric ulcers and heartburn.”

