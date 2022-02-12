Bhagyashree Reveals Health Benefits of Pumpkin, Says it Improves Eyesight and Digestion

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is one of the celebrities in Bollywood who pays a lot of attention to her fitness, and that is the reason why she has a perfect healthy physique even at the age of 52. The actress, who is quite active on social media, likes to live a healthy life, and she surely cares about her followers, as her Instagram feed is full of healthy diet and fitness tips.

Recently, the Thalaivi actress took to her official Instagram account to share the varied benefits and easiest ways to consume a pumpkin. The actress shared a 44-second video on her account that has more than 1.1 million followers. While spilling the health benefits of pumpkin, she said, “Pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A which helps improve eye health. Additionally, it is also a rich source of zinc, selenium, and magnesium, making it beneficial for thyroid patients.”

The actress added that this vegetable is also excellent for digestive issues, as it has a lot of fibres in it. Not just the health benefits but also giving relief to parents, the diva also shared a unique way, using which parents can make their kids eat the nutritious vegetable. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress suggested, “Narrate the story of Cinderella to your children. After all, she went to meet her prince in the pumpkin chariot!”

In addition, the actress also talked about some ways to transform this vegetable into different dishes and said pumpkin “can be used to make soups, add consistency to gravies and even innovative sweet dishes. So, for those who balk at the mention of pumpkin, camouflage it.” The video has garnered more than 4k likes and has been viewed over 56k times. Netizens flooded the comment section with a heart emoticon and thanked the actress for the information. One user commented, “Loved the benefits of eating pumpkin explained by you Bhagyashree jee, very informative”, another user shared how she and her kids love this vegetable and wrote, “I love pumpkin and my kids love it too when made in prawn curry or in sambhar”.

Earlier, the fitness enthusiast also shared short videos about the health benefits of pomegranate and informed the netizens that the juicy fruit is full of antioxidants, Vitamin C and K, and fibres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.