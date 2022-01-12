Bhagyashree Shows How You Can Achieve Strong Back Like Her in This Video, Watch Here

Bhagyashree is a strong advocate of fit and healthy lifestyle. The actress, who has been pushing boundaries at 52, is relaying major inspiration through her dedication to fitness. Her social media feed is loaded with a mix of gym workout, yoga and cardio, and nutritional tips. Bhagyashree has left her fans and followers on Instagram highly impressed yet again with a video of herself, rigorously working out in the gym. The star posted a clip on the photo-sharing platform, in which she is seen building a strong back with workout.

While performing the lats exercise effortlessly on a cable pulley machine, the actress encouraged fans towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle. For the robust workout session, Bhagyashree picked a black T-shirt and printed tights. She decided to pull her hair back into a neat ponytail to make her athleisure look chic yet uncomplicated. She can be seen groping each handle on the cable pulley machine sitting with her back straight. To ensure her upper thighs are restrained, she placed a thigh pad on top of it while pulling the attached weight towards her chest.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Let’s get going again! Fitness is an important aspect to keeping active.” Further, the actress explained that when one can perform everyday tasks and move the body pain free, one feels energetic to take on the world. Finally she spoke about the importance of having a strong back, revealing, “so this is something I have started new, to build strength.”

Lats exercise activates the back muscles and increases the upper-body strength. It isolates the shoulders and helps remove assistance from the hip muscles. One can achieve better posture, better core stability and better back definition with the help of this exercise.

Last year, Bhagyashree left her fans awestruck by giving a glimpse of her first deadlifts stint ever. While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s never too late to start something new, never too weak to push your limits, never too scared to give up!”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.