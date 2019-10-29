Bhai Dooj 2019: Here're Famous Brother-sister Duos of Bollywood

The festival of lights, Diwali, rounds off with Bhai Dooj. Observed on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar, the day sees sisters praying for a long and prosperous life for their brothers, with the siblings exchanging gifts as well.

There are several stories behind Bhai Dooj. One talks about how Lord Krishna blessed Subhadra after she had invited him to celebrate his victory over Narakasur, while a second one deals with Yamraj, the God of Death, visited his sister Yami or Yamuna.

And even though the origins of the festival may be steeped in legends and myths, there is no denying the fact that the eternal love shared between a brother and sister rivals many other forms of affections.

As we celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj, here’s looking at some of the most-loved brother-sister duo in Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

The cutest brother-sister duo of Bollywood, both of them love to gossip. First cousins from the Kapoor clan, they are known to be some of the best ‘news keepers’ of tinsel towns – a fact their close friend Karan Johar has stated time and again.

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

The Queen of Television shares a strong bond with her brother. The duo has always stood by each other’s side through all thick and thin.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Even though they are first cousins, the bond between the two is extremely strong. They never fail to pull each other’s legs but stand by each other whenever they need to. Arjun’s relationship with all his sisters, including Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Rhea Kapoor is very strong.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, both Sara and Ibrahim are royalty by birth. Sara can be seen sharing adorable posts on National Siblings Day for her brother. From Instagram posts to being support pillars for each other, the brother-sister duo gives out some strong sibling goals.

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan might be Salman’s adopted sister; but, she has been the most-loved sister of the Khan family, especially the favourite one of brother Salman Khan. Salman can be often seen playing with Arpita’s son Ahil on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Royalty by birth, Soha, Saba and Saif have been through each other’s side for all through the life.

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Children to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta have grown-up in a closed knit family and are known for giving some major siblings goals.

