Bhai Dooj 2019: Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate the Brother-Sister Bond

The festive spree in India is going on in full fervour and Bhai Dooj is the last of the five-day-long celebration. Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

This festival is also called Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phota in different parts of the country but they all denote one point- the love between brother and sister. On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ forehead and pray for their long, happy and prosperous life. Brothers, in return, shower their sisters with gifts and sweets. Even in this family celebration, food and sweets are an integral part.

Here are some greetings to wish your brothers this Bhai Dooj:

-- My Dear Brother....

Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-- My brother is my best friend.

You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low.

Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother.

Happy Bhaidooj 2019!!!

-- You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

-- Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright...

Happy Bhai Dooj my loving brother!

-- Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to, with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj!!

