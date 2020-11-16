Bhai Dooj 2020: 5 Songs to Reminiscence Brother-Sister Bond

The festival that celebrates the bond of brother and sister is here. The relationship between a brother and sister is indeed very special. Even if you fight all the time, your sibling will always have your back. This care and special relationship of the siblings are shared on the festival of Bhai Dooj.

Here are some songs you should add in your playlist to reminiscence the bond between brothers and sisters:

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

This song focuses on the promises, protection, and love of a brother towards his sister. It also brings out the beautiful relation of love, support, and trust that every brother and sister has. This song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and is featured in the movie Chhoti Behan.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

This song from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna is one of the most iconic brother-sister songs. It features Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, depicting a beautiful moment where a brother flatters his sister. It is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman.

Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya

The song from Sachaa Jhutha echoes the feelings of every brother at his sister’s wedding. Every brother-sister can resonate with the special bond of affection they have for one another. It is sung by Kishore Kumar.

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera

In this song, the sister of the groom celebrates her elder brother’s wedding. This song from the movie Kya Kehna is sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. It shows the value and the never-ending love of sisters for their brothers.

Bachpan Kahan

The movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo‘s song Bachpan Kahan is another hit song that celebrates the love of brother and sister. The movie also revolves around the bond of siblings. This song will give you many flashbacks of the times spent with your sibling. It is sung by Himesh Reshammiya. The song is a celebration of the childhood memories that bring back the immense love and care of the brothers and sisters.