Bhai Dooj 2020 Date: Here’s Why We Celebrate the Bond Between Siblings on this Day, Check Puja Muhurat

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej (in Marathi) and Bhai Phota (in Bengali), is a day celebrated to cherish the bond between brother and sister. The bond between the siblings is considered to be very auspicious in India. Another day to celebrate this bond falls on Raksha Bandhan or rakhi.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the Dwitiya Tithi or the second day of the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The rituals of Bhai Dooj are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan, where sisters apply red tikka to their brother, perform an aarti, and pray for their brother's well-being.

Bhai Dooj 2020 date and puja muhurat

This year, Bhai Dooj will fall on November 16, two days after the Diwali. The Dwitiya Tithi will start at 7:06am on November 16 and end at 3:56am on November 17. However, the auspicious time for Bhai Dooj rituals will last from 1:10pm to 3:18pm on Monday.

Bhai Dooj 2020 significance and history

According to Hindu beliefs, Yamraj (God of death) had a sister named the Yamuna who used to invite her brother several times to meet him, but Yamraj could not go. One day, he came to meet to his sister and Yamuna was elated to welcome her brother. She treated him with love and respect. She prepared variety of foods and sweets and wished him by applying a tilak.

Yamraj became very happy and urged his sister Yamuna to ask for a boon, to which Yamuna asked him to dedicate a day to celebrate the siblings’ bond every year when he would come to visit her house every year. It is also said that worshipping on this day would lead to the long life of one’s brother. Hence, the day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj.