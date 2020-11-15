Bhai Dooj 2020: Perfect Gift Ideas to Bring a Smile on Your Sibling’s Face

As people are gearing up for the festive season, shopping for new clothes and gift item is of the most important part of celebration apart from cleaning and decoration. The festival of light, Diwali is around the corner with pre-celebration and followed by a beautiful occasion of Bhai Dooj. It is a festival that celebrates the beautiful relation and the bonding between brother and sister. The significance of the festival is the appreciation of the love and protection of a brother towards his sister while reminding him of the love, care, and trust by the sisters.

No festival is complete without gifts and the same goes for Bhai Dooj. If you are also looking for that perfect gift, here’s what you can opt for:

1. A pair of shoes: Men are crazy about footwear and the same is for women. So, you can gift your brother, a good and comfortable pair of shoes. Try finding out his style of choice or his favorite brands he is crazy about. It will be a great present to make his day and let him feel special.

2. Gadgets: If your brother is tech-savvy, get his desired gadget he wishes to purchase for a long time. You can buy him bluetooth speakers, earphone, power bank, phone holder stand, or any other gadgets.

3. Home Gym Equipment: If your brother is a fitness freak, get him fitness equipment like kettlebells, rope set, dumbbell sets, super gym, gym ball, exercise bikes or treadmills. This can be a pretty exciting gift idea for him and a great way to show your support in his dedication to his health and fitness.

4. Complete Men Grooming Kit: Gift your brother a grooming kit on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. It is a thoughtful gift for a brother. You can also add bath and body items including soaps, shampoo, men skincare regimes. You can customize your gifts by adding perfumes and towels for your dear brother.

5. Bean bags: If your sibling is an indoor person, stuck with novels or a movie enthusiast, then gifting them the bean bag can make them more comfortable while reading their favourite book or watching a good movie.