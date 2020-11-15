Bhai Dooj 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Share with Your Siblings

A bond between siblings is always special. However, not many countries celebrate it with as much pomp and show as we do in India. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, a major festival to celebrate this pious relation, we also celebrate Bhai Dooj that falls two days after Diwali. As the name suggests, it falls on Dooj tithi or the second day in the Shukla Paksh or waxing phase of the moon in the Kartik month of Hindu calender.

On this day, a sister wishes and prays for her brother’s long life, good health and prosperity, while a brother vows to protect and love his sister under all conditions, no matter how tough the time gets. This year, the festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16.

While it will not be possible for many siblings to unite this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can always send a message or wish to thank your sibling for all he or she does. Here are some of the wishes and quotes to wish your brother and sister as well as your cousins on Bhai Dooj.

• May this day strengthen our bond more than ever! And brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Happy Bhai Dooj to the most handsome and the best brother in the world. May you are blessed with all the happiness.

• You are my best friend that I could ever ask for. Thanks for all the love and support and Happy Bhai Dooj to you.

• On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessing and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Happy Bhai Dooj. Let’s celebrate the everlasting bond of brother and sister!

• Dear Brother, may you get the very best of everything in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.

• I pray to God for your longevity and success. And I feel proud to have a brother like you. Best Wishes to you.

• Everything changes with time. But our bond between us will be strengthened more with time. Happy Bhai Dooj.

• The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Thank you for always standing up for me and supporting me. You are my best friend that I could ever have. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• On this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you my dear sister for everything you have done for me. Thank you for taking care of and supporting me always. You are the best sister one could ask for.