Bhai Dooj 2021: Traditional Outfit Ideas To Make Your Day Special

Dressing up for any occasion is a great way to enliven the spirit of the event. And traditional events go great with ethnic attires as they bring out the festive flavour like no other outfits. Choose the right clothes for the right occasion and you are set to enjoy it. Clothes are a way to feel inclusive and convey positive vibes when dressed suitably for the occasion. So, get into the mode of celebrating this Bhai Dooj with full enthusiasm looking your best.

On Bhai Dooj, let’s take a look at some outfit ideas that brother and sister can opt for:

Sisters can kickstart the celebration by donning:

Amazing anarkali: How about wearing a regal looking, ankle length anarkali in the morning of the celebration! Kashmiri stitched anarkali with slim fit leggings and a nice matching dupatta would look beautiful and apt for the occasion.

Stunning Saree: Sarees are epitome of elegance reflecting our culture. You can never go wrong with a saree. Look ravishing in an easy breezy saree like chiffon, Ikkat, designer net saree or a pick an embellished, zari work or a traditional saree like Kanjivaram, Silk, Kantha stitch, Pochampalli. Take your pick and dazzle this Bhai Dooj.

Gorgeous sharara: You could pick yet another traditional attire – the sharara which would make you look fabulous. This outfit is classy and trendy.

Salwar kameez: Also, the traditional salwar kameez would be an excellent choice for the occasion.

This Bhai Dooj brothers can don:

Dhoti Sherwani: Men can opt for this traditional outfit. A nice silk dhoti and bright embroidered sherwani would be a great combination for the Bhai Dooj.

Kurta pyjama: Look dashing in the good old kurta pyjamas season. You can experiment with the asymmetric kurta style if you like.

Nehru jacket: A richly embroidered Nehru jacket would be a perfect fit for the Bhai Dooj.

Bandhgala: Yet another wonderful outfit that you can opt to wear to look dapper.

