Bhai Dooj 2021: Adorable Gift Ideas For Your Sister

Bhai Dooj, one of the most beautiful occasions celebrating the bond of love between brothers and sisters, falls on November 6 this year. You must be keen to surprise your loving sister with adorable gifts! Are you looking for something heart-warming to give your sister on this Bhai Dooj? Well, here are some lovely gifts ideas that you can consider:

Jewellery

What could be great this festive season than gifting your sister some jewellery! Stun her with a pair of gorgeous earrings or bracelets or necklace or princess tiara. Depending on your sister’s preferred style, you can go for either simple earrings, a pearl necklace, or brilliant, danglers that are expertly curated. She would love such unique jewellery.

Kindle or books

Books are an incredible gift, come what may. You can either encourage her to read in the form of an eBook by giving her kindle, or the hard copy. A collection of books from her favourite author would speak volumes about your love and care for your sister.

Bags

Women love bags as they are handy, user-friendly and fashionable. Pamper your sister by choosing to gift her any of these – a lovely leather tote bag, stylish sling bag, hobo bags, clutch, or jute bag with kalamkari or block print or brocade, zari work.

Watch and gadgets

Watches can be a fantastic accessory that will accentuate any look. Make your sister feel special by surprising her with this precious gift of time in the form of a lovely wristwatch. And if she loves gadgets, then why not gift her cool smart watch, smart lights, Bluetooth speaker, and strengthen the sibling bond.

Chocolates, dry fruits and customized items

Though chocolates are something that you have certainly given your sister many times, this time how about gifting her an assorted collection of handmade, sugar-free, dark chocolates which will have her name on it.

You can also opt for a bouquet made of her favorite chocolates (Ferrero Rocher, Toblerone) and dry fruits.

Make this Bhai Dooj even more special for her by adding a personalized mug or pen or tikka thali to it.

