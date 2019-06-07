'Bhains Ki Ankh' Footwear Brand on Amazon Keeps Users Guessing

Every brand wants to hit the bull's eye. But an Indian firm perhaps took it literally and named its footwear brand Bhains Ki Ankh, which conveys a completely different meaning in the Indian context.

It is a slang used to express surprise or shock.

Typing bhains on the Amazon.in search bar guides one to Bhains Ki Ankh slippers Bhains Ki Ankh slippers for girls and many other products from the company.

The products are reasonably priced and the brand has also earned favourable comments from some users.

"Our design will make your feet relaxed after wearing high heeled shoes for a long day at work!Looking for warm, soft, comfy & fuzzy slippers to relax in all day long," read the description of their products on Amazon.

But Bhains Ki Ankh is not the only unconventional brand name that you will find on Amazon. You can, for example, also find "DRUNKEN Women's Pom Pom Slip-on Carpet Slippers" or "DRUNKEN Womens Striped Bowknot Winter Carpet Slippers" on Amazon sold by a brand called "DRUNKEN".

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more