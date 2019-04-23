English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Actress Disha Patani Shows How to Make Heads Turn in Gold Metallic Dress
Bharat's actor, Disha Patani shows how to slay this dazzling golden metallic dress by Alexis couture like a true diva.
Bharat's actor, Disha Patani shows how to slay this dazzling golden metallic dress by Alexis couture like a true diva.
Loading...
Disha Patani, who has taken the internet by storm ever since the trailer of Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Bharat has been released, has garnered a huge fan following not just in real life but also in the virtual world. With an Instagram account that boasts of a whopping 19.6 million followers, Disha is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities on social media.
In the trailer, the actor looks like a true diva in a dazzling trapeze outfit and a ravishing saree adding glamour to the screen.
Talking about glamour, the Bharat actor stuns in every outfit she wears and this time the actor outdid herself in a neck-plunging pleated gold tube dress and she sizzled like never before.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the golden dress from the Alexis Couture looked glamorous as Disha is seen swirling playfully in the outfit. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold Swarovski earrings and threw a pair of golden heels to go along with.
Scroll to witness Disha Patani oozing oomph in this ravishing golden outfit:
Disha debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." Her role was cherished by the audiences. She was next seen with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2". This turned out to be a gamechanger for both of them as it turned out to be a massive blockbuster.
She is all set to show her talent in her latest upcoming film, Bharat which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.
In the trailer, the actor looks like a true diva in a dazzling trapeze outfit and a ravishing saree adding glamour to the screen.
Talking about glamour, the Bharat actor stuns in every outfit she wears and this time the actor outdid herself in a neck-plunging pleated gold tube dress and she sizzled like never before.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the golden dress from the Alexis Couture looked glamorous as Disha is seen swirling playfully in the outfit. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold Swarovski earrings and threw a pair of golden heels to go along with.
Scroll to witness Disha Patani oozing oomph in this ravishing golden outfit:
Disha debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." Her role was cherished by the audiences. She was next seen with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2". This turned out to be a gamechanger for both of them as it turned out to be a massive blockbuster.
She is all set to show her talent in her latest upcoming film, Bharat which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi
- George Munsey Smashes 25-Ball Ton for Gloucestershire 2nd XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results