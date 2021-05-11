Bhaumvati Amavasya 2021: Timings, Significance and Rituals

Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar which takes place after every 30 days. The Amavasya that falls on Tuesday is known as Bhaumvati Amavasya. The day is considered to be very auspicious for performing ancestral rituals like ‘pitru daan’ and ‘pitru tarpan’.

Hindus offer prayers to their ancestors on this day to seek their blessings for prosperity and peace in life. Bhaumvati Amavasya is also known as Bhaumya Amavasya or Bhomvati Amavasya.

Bhaumvati Amavasya is mainly dedicated to Planets Mars, also known as Angaraka Graha, Kuja Graha, or Mangal Graha to seek His divine blessings. It is said that reciting ‘Mangal Rina Harta Stotra’ followed by ‘Navgrah Shanti Hawan’ brings prosperity and good luck. It also provides relief from any financial constraints. This year it will be observed on May 11.

Know about the Tithi, ritual, and other details of the day

Bhaumvati Amavasya 2021: Tithi and Timings

Date: May 11, 2021

Timings: The Amavasya tithi will begin at 09:55 pm on May 10 and will prevail till 12:29 am on May 12.

Bhaumvati Amavasya 2021: Ritual

On this day, devotees get up early and take a dip in the holy rivers as it is believed that the ritualistic bath frees from all grief and sins. Devotees also feed brahmins on this day to free their ancestors from salvation. People also do daan to appease the ancestors and seek their blessings. Some people also observe fast on this day to frees themselves from pitru dosh.

Significance of Bhaumvati Amavasya

The religious significance of Bhaumvati Amavasya is mentioned in several Hindu scriptures and Puranas. According to them, any form of charity done on this day is very fruitful and helps in the attainment of liberation or ‘moksha’. Those who do charity are blessed by Lord Mars who is also referred to as ‘Rina Harta’ implying the ‘remover of debts’. As per the legends, Bhaumvati Amavasya falling during the ‘Adhik’ Maas is even more auspicious.

