Bhediya Promotion: Kriti Sanon’s Cut-Out Neon Dress Is What We Want to See Forever

Kriti Sanon has been in the limelight for her upcoming film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She has been creating quite a buzz for her promotional looks and her outfit choices are trendsetters and absolutely remarkable.

Whether it is gracing the red carpet, attending a Diwali bash or promoting her upcoming movie, the actress never fails to impress. The Mimi star is a style icon and has served as some major wardrobe inspiration to her fans. Keeping up her fashion game, Kriti took to her Instagram account and uploaded pictures from her photoshoot, in which she was spotted in a cut-out dress.

Kriti slipped into a neon green bodycon dress that accentuated her svelte figure. She picked her outfit from the shelves of David Koma, who is a celebrity-favourite designer. The dress featured one full-length sleeve, pleats, and a round neckline. But, what stole the show, was the two cut-out details- one on the torso and one near the left shoulder. To elevate her look further, the actress wore a pair of black thigh-high boots and looked stunning.

For the promotional event, the actress matched her dress with a comfortable pair of white sneakers. The outfit is perfect for a date night, or for partying with friends. While Kriti opted for white sneakers, you can opt for red stilettos and carry a red sling bag to go bold with the look.

For her previous promotional event, the actress gave a unique turn to six yards. She opted for a contemporary look with a risque blouse.

Without going over the top, Kriti kept her look ultra-stylish, yet subtle. She chose a lightweight saree splashed with colours across it. She paired the saree with a strapless corset blouse with black and white horizontal stripes. Kriti added black and white bangles to seal her look.

What do you think of her latest look?

