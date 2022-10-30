Bhediya Promotions: Kriti Sanon Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Ethereal Blue Georgette Saree

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bhediya, alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan. Ahead of its release, the makers released a peppy dance number from the film, titled Thumkeshwari, which has taken the internet by storm. On Friday, October 28, Varun and Kriti unveiled the song together at a grand launch event held in Mumbai.

At the event, the 32-year-old actress rocked a baby-blue georgette saree, which featured silver sequin embroidery on the borders. Kriti went the traditional route as she pleated the pallu on her left shoulder. A matching bralette blouse, featuring a plunging neckline, with embellishments and sequin work on the hem, rounded off the outfit.

ALSO READ: Times When Ananya and Bhavana Have Given Mom-Daughter Fashion Goals

The Mimi star let her saree do the talking as she paired it with minimal accessories, which included statement oxidised earrings and a silver bracelet. She complemented her traditional outfit with a pair of embroidered juttis. To accentuate her dewy look, Kriti opted for well-done brows, shimmering eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and pink lips. She completed her look with a blue bindi and mid-pated hairdo with her tresses left open.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, donned an embellished kurta over faux leather pants and matching leather boots. He sported a well-kempt hairdo with a full-grown groomed beard for the launch event.

Check out the video shared by Kriti Sanon here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Varun and Kriti were seen shaking a leg to their newly-released song at the Thumkeshwari launch event. Paparazzi Varinder Chawla gave social media users a glimpse of their live performance on Instagram. The actor-duo engaged in playful banter on stage as Varun lifted Kriti in his arms, much to everyone’s surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunited for Bhediya after seven years as they were last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale. Varun will be seen essaying the character of Bhaskar, a young man who gets bitten by a wolf. Kriti, on the other hand, plays Bhaskar’s love interest, Dr Anika, in this Amar Kaushik directorial. The psychological horror-comedy is slated to hit the big screen on November 25.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here